Goldman ups its Apple target; Apple down on tariff headlines

Goldman Sachs ups its Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) price target from $200 to $240 (a nearly 8% upside) and says the firm got things wrong with the tech giant.

Analyst Rod Hall: “We also take this opportunity to eat our hat somewhat on our cautious stance this Summer. We expected worse iPhone X demand and some pullback in the stock – clearly neither of those two things happened.”

Goldman thinks Apple will price the iPhone 9 at $849 rather than the speculated $699.

Apple shares are down 0.4% to $222.39, on headlines that President Trump's new China tariff plans could include a range of the tech giant's products.

