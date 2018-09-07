European financials slide amid slowing economy, money-laundering woes

Europe's financial stocks slump as the eurozone's economy slowed and two European banks deal with money-laundering scandals.

iShares MSCI Europe Financial ETF (EUFN -1.5% ) includes one of those banks--ING Groep--among its 10 biggest holdings.Earlier this week ING (ING -4.3% ) was reported to have paid a EUR775M ($897M) fine to settle allegations that it violated anti-money-laundering and anti-terrorism laws.

Danske Bank (OTCPK:DNKEY -4.8% ) is studying about $150B of transactions at its Estonian branch as part of an internal money-laundering probe, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Other Europe-based banks sliding: Germany's Deutsche Bank (DB -2.1% ), Spain's Banco Santander (SAN -1.6% ), U.K.'s Lloyd's Banking Group (LYG -1.5% ), and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS -1.4% ).

