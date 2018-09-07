Korn Ferry sinks to four-month low despite Q1 results beat

During Q1 Korn Ferry (KFY -23.7% ) announces a rebranding campaign wherein the company will be sunsetting all its sub-brands and move to a unified brand, Korn Ferry

Sales by segment: Executive Search: $198.0M (+19.4%); Advisory: $200.1M (+9.2%); RPO & Professional Search: $80.2M (+21.8%)

Reports operating loss of $55.1M, as compared to income of $41.9M, due to $106.6M tradename write-offs, and an increase in compensation & benefits

Adjusted EBITDA margin improved marginally by 20bps to 15.2%.

Adjusted diluted EPS increased 41.8% to $0.78

Q2 outlook: Fee revenue expected to be ~$470M-$490M; Diluted EPS of ~$0.73-$0.81.

