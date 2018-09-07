Gevo could quadruple revenue by 2025, Wainwright says in upgrade

Gevo (GEVO +7.6% ) spiked more than 7% in today's trade after H.C. Wainwright upgraded shares to Buy from Neutral with a $10 price target, driven by material company developments and strong growth projections.

The firm lists Gevo's recent company developments including a bolstered balance sheet; plans to improve cash flow; an agreement that paves the way to expand the Luverne, Minn., facility; and the broader company outlook released Aug. 30.

Wainwright thinks Gevo has the opportunity with its improved balance sheet to not only expand its existing isobutanol production capacity but also to build new plants, which along with the manufacture and sale of higher-value hydrocarbons such as isooctane, osooctene and jet fuel, are critical growth drivers for the company.

The firm projects Gevo's revenue will rise from $33M in 2018 to more than $140M in 2025.