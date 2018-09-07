Kraft Heinz CEO: Tariffs 'hurt,' and company's still eyeing M&A

Kraft Heinz's (NASDAQ:KHC) CEO says in an interview that the company's being hurt by tariffs and cost pressures, but the company may still use M&A to grow.

In an interview with Reuters, Bernardo Hees amplified comments he made at a Barclays conference earlier this week about consolidation ahead for the packaged food sector.

Coffee is one of the company's key commodities in the U.S. and Canada -- and Canada has put retaliatory taxes on the good following the United States steel and aluminum tariffs.

Costs for the company are creeping up, from labor to transportation, oil and plastic packaging, Hees says.

He declined comment on a potential acquisition of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), but notes in general that sector valuations are more attractive than 12 months ago: “If there would be more consolidation for the industry, we’d like to be a force behind it."

KHC finished the day down 0.4% ; CPB up 0.4% .

