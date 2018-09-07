Transcontinental slides ~13% on narrow earnings

Transcontinental (OTCPK:TCLAF -12.7% ) reports Q3 sales increase 58.7% to C$757.9M, primarily driven by acquisitions of Coveris Americas, as well as Multifilm Packaging and Les Industries Flexipak; the growth was offset by divestiture of regional newspaper media assets and printing activities of California plant.

Operating earnings decrease 41.9% to C$39.6M, due to the unfavorable impact of expenses related to Coveris Americas acquisition.

Net earnings decreases 60.6% to C$19.3M due to lower operating earnings and higher financial expenses, partially offset by lower income taxes.

Previously: Transcontinental reports Q3 results (Sept. 6)