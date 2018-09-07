Impac Mortgage cancels series B preferred stockholder meeting

Impac Mortgage Holdings (NYSEMKT:IMH) cancels the special meeting of the company's 9.375% series B cumulative redeemable preferred shares that was scheduled for Sept. 13, 2018.

On Sept. 5, 2018, the Circuit Court for Baltimore City granted a stay pending conclusion of the appeal of its July 16, 2018 judgement order requiring the company to hold a special meeting of the series B preferred shares to elect directors.

The company has filed a notice of an appeal of the judgement order.

