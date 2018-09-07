CSN's Brazil iron ore mines hit by strike action

Workers at Brazil's Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID), the country's second largest iron ore exporter, are taking strike action after rejecting the company's proposal for a collective agreement on salaries and benefits, according to the local trade union.

The Sindicato Metabase Inconfidentes union wants CSN to increase salaries and worker benefits, particularly considering the company's rising sales and profits; Q1 production of 6.7M metric tons rose 9% Q/Q while sales also rose 9% to 8.1M tons.

The strike will affect the Casa de Pedra and Pires iron ore mines in Minas Gerais state.