Canada's Freeland reports `very good progress' in U.S.-Canada trade talks

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, the chief trade negotiator in the U.S.-Canada trade talks, says she and her U.S. counterpart are making "very good progress" in trying to save the North American Free Trade Agreement, signaling optimism that a deal can be reached.

One big sticking point seems to be Canada's dairy quota regime, according to White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow. Another is likely Canada's insistence to keep the original pact's dispute resolution mechanism and the nation's media laws that favor Canadian-produced content.

Another Canadian source says it's possible talks would continue until the end of the month.

