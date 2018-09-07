Stocks edge lower after jobs report, tariff talk

Stocks closed lower for the day and the week after Pres. Trump said the U.S. had tariffs "ready to go" on an additional $267B in Chinese goods on top of $200B in tariffs of Chinese goods which are expected by many to come to fruition soon.

Also, the August non-farm payrolls report showed a higher than expected 0.4% rise in average hourly earnings, which pushes the Y/Y rate to 2.9%, its highest level since May 2009, sparking inflation fears that could force the Fed to be more aggressive in raising rates.

"There are lots of uncertainties in the market right now," says Komal Sri-Kumar, president of Sri-Kumar Global Strategies. The U.S. has been largely resilient, but "there are significant storm clouds that are gathering."

For the week, the Dow edged 0.2% lower, the S&P 500 slipped 1% and the Nasdaq tumbled 2.6%.

In today's action, 10 of 11 S&P sectors finished in the red but losses mostly were modest, with only utilities (-1.2%) and real estate (-1.2%) falling more than 0.5%; health care (+0.2%) was the day's only gainer.

Apple closed 0.8% lower, sliding in the final hour after saying the proposed tariffs on Chinese goods would impact several Apple products.

U.S. Treasury prices fell following the release of the jobs report, sending yields higher across the curve, with the yield on the Fed-sensitive two-year note jumping 6 bps to 2.69% and the benchmark 10-year yield also adding 6 bps to 2.94%.

Elsewhere, the U.S. Dollar Index gained 0.4% to 95.34, and October WTI crude oil futures fell 0.1% to $67.75/bbl.