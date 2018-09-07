Will the Fed wean itself off the neutral rate?

New research from a group of global central bankers suggests that striving to keep benchmark interest at a "neutral rate," defined as neither boosting or hindering the economy, may not be a useful policy guide.

That's because the neutral rate may be a product of decisions that the Fed makes.

If Fed policy decisions do affect the neutral rate, “its ability to act as a benchmark is undermined,” says one of the study's authors, Piti Disyatat, a research economist with the Bank of Thailand.

The Fed's current pace of raising interest rates will bring its benchmark interest rate to the lower end of its estimated neutral rate of 2.5%-3.0% by the end of this year. The neutral rate can't be directly observed, so mis-assessing the rate could lead to policies that are looser than needed by the real economy.

Some feel a better gauge would be paying attention to financial markets and development of financial risks.

Source: Reuters.

