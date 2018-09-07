Musk promotes several amid high-profile Tesla departures

While investors process the latest couple of executive defections from Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), CEO Elon Musk sets up changes for more than a half-dozen leaders at the company, including five promotions.

"We are about to have the most amazing quarter in our history, building and delivering more than twice as many cars as we did last quarter. For a while, there will be a lot of fuss and noise in the media. Just ignore them," Must writes in an email to employees.

He also says Jerome Guillen has been promoted to president, Automotive -- a position that reports to Musk and will "oversee all automotive operations and program management, as well as coordinate our extensive automotive supply chain." Guillen was the first Model S program manager.

Kevin Kassekert has been made VP of People and Places, and thus will take over the HR functions that Gabrielle Toledano won't return to resume. Kassekert led construction and development of the Nevada Gigafactory; he now has responsibility for Human Resources, Facilities, Construction, and Infrastructure Development.

Chris Lister is being promoted to VP, Gigafactory Operations. Senior HR Director Felicia Mayo is becoming a VP and reporting to Kassekert and Musk.

Laurie Shelby (VP of Environmental, Health and Safety) will report directly to Musk, and Cindy Nicola (VP of Global Recruiting) will report to Kassekert and Musk.

And Dave Arnold has been promoted to senior director, Global Communications (today is Sarah O'Brien's last day leading comms).

After closing down 6.3% today, shares are up 1.3% after hours.

