Weight Watchers +4.3% on move to MidCap 400

Weight Watchers (NYSE:WTW) is up 4.3% after hours following word that it's joining the S&P MidCap 400.

It's replacing KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI), set to be acquired by Boeing in a deal expected to wrap on Sept. 17. The index change is effective prior to the open on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

Meanwhile, KLX Energy Services Holdings (NASDAQ:KLXEV), to spin off from KLX prior to that company's acquisition, is joining the SmallCap 600. It will replace FTD Cos. (NASDAQ:FTD), no longer representative as a small-cap and dropping out.