Repsol to buy LNG from Venture Global's Calcasieu Pass export facility

Venture Global LNG says it has entered into a 20-year supply agreement with Spanish energy company Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF, OTCQX:REPYY) for 1M metric tons/year of liquefied natural gas from the Calcasieu Pass LNG export facility in Louisiana.
Repsol says it will purchase LNG on a free on board basis from the commercial operation date of the 10M metric tons/year export facility, currently under development.
Venture Global expects commercial operation of Calcasieu Pass LNG, at the intersection of the Calcasieu Ship Channel and the Gulf of Mexico, in 2022.
