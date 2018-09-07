Report: Apple discussing subscriptions for biggest papers

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been talking to the biggest U.S. newspapers about joining its Texture app, Recode notes, in what would be the foundation of a major news subscription service.

Eddy Cue has led talks with The New York Times (NYSE:NYT), The Wall Street Journal (NWS, NWSA) and The Washington Post (Bezos) about joining the app, through which Apple got into the digital magazine business this year.

Texture charges $10/month and allows subscribers to read as many stories as they want from dozens of magazines.

Apple may have its eye on the newspapers as an add-on, or as part of a supersized sub that also bundles in its video content and music. And its users have 1.3B active devices, Apple says.

But the newspapers in question already have their own growing digital subscription structures and might be concerned about cannibalization.