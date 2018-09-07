ETP's Rover gas pipeline lifts restriction on capacity at key supply lateral

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) says its Rover Pipeline has resumed normal operations after issuing a force majeure for a brief period that required a flow reduction to ~250M cf/day on one of the supply laterals it recently started.

A Rover spokesperson says the force majeure, issued late Thursday, was part of the normal startup of the compressor stations in which maintenance of a piece of equipment was required.

The lateral entered service Sept. 1 after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission granted authorization following a long delay as FERC sought assurance that ETP was adequately restoring areas affected by erosion and land movement; the company says ground movement was not a factor in the issuance of the force majeure.