EOG CEO Thomas sees 'more subdued' Permian growth

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) CEO Bill Thomas says he expects takeaway issues in the Permian Basin will cause growth to slow temporarily, and the slower pace of development should help ensure that commodity prices do not collapse.

"For some operators - not EOG - they ramped up faster than the takeaway infrastructure could handle it. That may have put a damper on some operators, but that's a temporary thing for the industry and that will be fixed in a pretty quick order," Thomas told the Barclays energy conference in New York this week.

"In general, for the whole U.S., it's the same thing," the CEO said. "When the volumes get to where they are right now, it takes a lot of capital and a lot of focus to grow at really high rates. So the growth rate for the U.S., I believe will slow down too."

EOG holds 895K net acres in the Delaware sub-basin of the Permian.

Earlier: Texas oil production drops for first time since February 2017 (Aug. 30)