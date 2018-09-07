Kodiak Sciences files for initial public offering

Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm Kodiak Sciences has filed for its initial public offering.

The listing comes via Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays and Chardan, and has a placeholder registration amount of $100M.

The company, which focuses on chronic, high-prevalence retinal diseases, is looking to list on Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol KOD.

For the six months ended June 30, the company's net loss increased to $16.3M from $11.78M, as R&D expenses slimmed down but G&A costs rose and the company saw $3.3M more in interest expense.

Competing with the company in anti-VEGF (vascular endothelial growth factor) drugs are Avastin (OTCQX:RHHBY), Lucentis (OTCQX:RHHBY) and EYLEA (NASDAQ:REGN).