Maxar's MDA seals antenna deals with Airbus

MDA (NYSE:MAXR) -- part of Maxar, the former MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates -- has signed two multimillion-dollar contracts with Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) covering satellite antennas and subsystems.

The deal includes antennas and deployable reflectors to be integrated into the satellites Turksat 5A and 5B; that portion will offer better access to Internet and telecom services to users in Turkey, Europe, Africa, Middle East/North Africa and South African regions.

It also covers subsystems to be integrated into a second satellite in the Inmarsat-6 mobile comms program.