Report: Power plants set to retire by 2032 consumed 10% of U.S. coal in H1

Of the 330.6M tons of coal produced from eight U.S. coal regions in H1 2018, at least 33.6M tons, or 10.2%, was delivered to U.S. power plants that are scheduled to retire by 2032, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis, as declining domestic demand continues to trim the size of the U.S. coal market.

The Powder River Basin is the most exposed to coal plants set to retire, as at least 17.8M tons of coal, or 11.3% of the basin's total production in H1 2018, were delivered to plants with announced retirement dates; on the flip side, the Illinois Basin and Northern Appalachia are relatively insulated from scheduled retirements, with only a respective 5.5% and 3.5% of total H1 production going to plants with scheduled retirements.

Westmoreland Coal (WLB, WMLP) is particularly exposed to upcoming retirements: Of the 7.4M tons of coal it produced in H1, the equivalent of 92% was delivered to power plants with plans to retire by 2032.

Other large coal producers that delivered more than 1M tons to coal in H1 to plants with announced plans to retire by 2032 include Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD), Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH), Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) and Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP), with deliveries equivalent to 12.6%, 11.9%, 8.3% and 4.7%, respectively, in the period.

ETF: KOL