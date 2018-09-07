Chilean regulator reaches agreement with Tianqi Lithium on SQM stake sale

Chile's antitrust regulator says it reached an agreement with China's Tianqi Lithium that would allow the miner to purchase a stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM), pending court approval.

According to the settlement, Tianqi can not name one of its executives or employees to SQM's board and must notify regulators of any future lithium-related deal struck with either SQM or top-competitor Albemarle.

The Chilean regulator began an investigation in June after Tianqi said it would buy ~25% of SQM for $4.1B.