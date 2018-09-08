Jack Ma exiting Alibaba on Monday - NYT

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) co-founder and executive chairman Jack Ma is stepping down on Monday, reports the NYT. He hasn't been CEO since 2013, but has remained the face of the company. Current CEO Daniel Zhang will surely be among the candidates to replace Ma.

Ma helped launch Alibaba in 1999, and his retirement puts him among the first of a generation of Chinese internet entrepreneurs to exit their companies. He's turning 54 years old on Monday.

Alibaba shares have had a pretty rough run the past few months, and there was also the recent arrest of the CEO of rival JD.com.

The stock slipped 2.3% late yesterday evening on the news.

