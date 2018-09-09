Update: CBS' Moonves Out Following Additional Reports Of Sexual Misconduct

No calm in the CBS (NYSE:CBS) storm this weekend.

According to multiple reports, CEO Les Moonves' 20-plus year tenure is nearing an end due to fresh allegations from six women, as reported by Ronan Farrow in the New Yorker.

Axios has a compendium of reporting on the highly fluid situation here.

8:19 ET update: The company has announced Moonves is departing as part of a settlement with National Amusements, members of the Board of Directors of CBS and related parties.

COO Joseph Ianniello will serve as President and acting CEO while the board conducts a search for a permanent replacement.

Moonves and CBS will donate $20 million to one or more organizations that support the #MeToo movement and equality for women in the workplace.

Five current independent directors and one NAI-affiliated director have stepped down from the CBS board, and their replacements have been elected.

The six new independent Board members are: Candace Beinecke, Barbara Byrne, Brian Goldner, Richard D. Parsons, Susan Schuman and Strauss Zelnick.

Stay tuned...