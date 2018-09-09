Volkswagen IPO watch

Is the door open for the luxury car business of Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY, OTCPK:VLKAF, OTCPK:VLKPY) to be spun out in an IPO?

"It is a legitimate question, without a doubt," stated Volkswagen CFO Frank Witter on the potential for another public offering beyond the IPO already in the works for the heavy truck unit.

In a consolidation move with luxury brands, VW plans to shift Lamborghini from the Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) unit to Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY) to create a super-premium brand group that also includes Bentley and Bugatti.