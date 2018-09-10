Trump says Apple should shift production to U.S. to avoid China tariffs

Pres. Trump tweeted this weekend that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) should make more of its products in the U.S. instead of China if it wants to avoid tariffs on Chinese imports.

"Make your products in the United States instead of China. Start building new plants now. Exciting!," Trump tweeted in response to Apple's filing Friday with the U.S. Trade Representative that proposed U.S. tariffs on $200B of Chinese goods would affect prices for a “wide range” of Apple products, including its Watch, AirPods headphones, some of its Beats headphones and other products.

Apple said in its filing that Trump’s proposed tariffs would “divert our resources and disadvantage Apple compared to foreign competitors” and result in higher “consumer prices, lower overall U.S. economic growth, and other unintended economic consequences."

Trump has largely praised Apple in previous comments but divisions are forming between the administration and the company over trade issues, and CEO Tim Cook has repeatedly urged the president to avoid a trade war, saying it would hurt U.S. companies.