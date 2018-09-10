Zhang to take chairman's seat at Alibaba with Ma's exit

Jack Ma confirmed his exit from the chairman's role at Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), and as many expected, current CEO Daniel Zhang will succeed him there.

Ma will continue in his role as founding partner in the Alibaba Partnership -- a superleadership group of execs who nominate most of the board despite not holding a majority of shares. But otherwise he'll return to work in education.

The move will take place in a year. Zhang joined Alibaba in 2007 and is credited with establishing shopping phenomenon Singles' Day, along with growing the Tmall business-to-consumer platform into a giant.