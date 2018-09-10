UK regulator declines Roche MS drug

The UK's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence on Monday rejected Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) ocrelizumab for provision to adults with primary progressive multiple sclerosis.

The treatment had gotten the go-ahead for some adults with relapsing-remitting MS in July.

But the regulator noted a lack of information on efficacy and costs in declining to recommend it in this case.

The drug got EU marketing authorization in January, leaving it to member states to decide whether to provide the treatment, which costs £4,790 (about $6,192) per 300 mg vial.