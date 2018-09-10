Star Bulk announces agreements to equip its fleet with Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) intends to equip its entire fleet with Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems before the January 1, 2020 implementation date of the new IMO sulfur emission cap regulation.

The company expects average cost, including installation, to be below $2M per vessel.

70% of such cost has been secured by debt financing with an average margin of below 3.0% and the remaining amount to be covered from operating cash flow and cash on hand, without raising equity for this purpose.