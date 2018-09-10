Peeks Social users increase 114% following launch of web platform

Peeks Social (OTCQB:PKSLF) announces 114% growth to 314,168 in Monthly Active Users, since the launch of the web platform on July 9.

“The launch of our upgraded web portal has led to robust and significant growth in new users coming the Peeks Social platform. Although we have witnessed a slight cannibalization of users transitioning from the app to the website, the offsetting growth in users and higher conversion rates from our web marketing efforts have exceeded our initial expectations,” states Mark Itwaru, CEO of the Company.

The Company issued an aggregate of 2.25M units at a price of $0.12 per unit, for total gross consideration from this private placement of $270K, consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant of the Company. Each warrant is exercisable to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.