Zion Oil & Gas appoints Dustin Guinn as CEO

Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) has appointed Dustin Guinn as Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1.

John Brown, Zion's Founder and Chairman of the Board, states, "Dustin's background as a former CEO of an international oil and gas service company in which he oversaw the growth of a regionally focused company to one that had over 1,500 employees with peak annualized revenues in excess of $400M with an asset base of over $600M help give Zion the operational and organizational experience we need at this time. His alignment with Zion's vision, and his leadership over the last two years, have proven to me that he is uniquely gifted to help lead Zion."

The company continues Unit Program where each Unit gives the participant $250 in stock and 25 $1.00 Warrants.