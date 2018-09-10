Sally Beauty engages IBM iX to transform its commerce experience

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) announces an agreement with IBM (NYSE:IBM) to develop its brand strategy and connect seamlessly with delivery commerce experience design and intends to become a true omnichannel-focused brand, with an enhanced customer experience and consistency across its channels.

Joe Condomina, Chief Technology Officer at Sally Beauty said, "The IBM iX and Bluewolf teams are helping us realize our vision of providing the immersive ecommerce experiences that our customers desire. Their deep expertise in user experience design, track record for delivering ecommerce solutions on Salesforce Commerce Cloud, and ability to work together frictionlessly is what drew us to the IBM iX and Bluewolf teams."