Scorpio Bulkers announces a commitment for a new loan facility

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) has received a commitment from a leading European financial institution for a loan facility of up to $34M which will be used to finance up to 62.5% of the fair market value of two Kamsarmax bulk vessels (SBI Jive and SBI Swing).

The loan facility which is expected to increase the Company’s liquidity by ~$10M will close within Q3 and will be comprised of a term loan up to $17M and a revolver up to $17M.

The loan facility has a final maturity date of seven years from signing date and bears interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 2.35% per annum.