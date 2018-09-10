Snap's Chief Strategy Officer resigns

Imran Khan, Chief Strategy Officer of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) notified that he will leave the company to pursue other opportunities.

Mr. Khan ’s last day has not been determined and will continue to serve for an interim period to assist with an effective transition of his duties and responsibilities.

“Imran has been a great partner building our business. We appreciate all of his hard work and wish him the best” said Evan Spiegel, Chief Executive Officer.

On September 9, 2018, the company entered into a transition agreement with Mr. Khan confirming that this transition is not related to any disagreement with us on any matter relating to our accounting, strategy, management, operations, policies, or practices.

Shares -1.81%

