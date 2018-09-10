Destination Maternity points to signs of stabilization

Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) reports comparable sales increased 1.2% in Q2.

E-commerce sales were up 18.4% during the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $4.0M vs. $4.1M a year ago.

Gross margin fell 123 bps to 51.7% of sales, while SG&A expenses fell 176 bps to 52.0% of sales.

"Our brick and mortar business is stabilizing as we are actively realigning our product offering and shifting inventory towards more evergreen styles to increase conversion and drive sales. We are confident the right steps are being taken to position the business for future success," says CEO Marla Ryan.