European Commission approves Merck’s KEYTRUDA in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy for the treatment of metastatic nonsquamous NSCLC

Merck (NYSE:MRK) announces that the European Commission has approved KEYTRUDA, the company’s anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with pemetrexed (ALIMTA) and platinum chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of metastatic nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in adults whose tumors have no EGFR or ALK positive mutations.
This approval, the first in Europe is based on data from the pivotal Phase 3 KEYNOTE-189 trial, which demonstrated a significant survival benefit for the combination as compared with chemotherapy alone.
The approval allows marketing of the KEYTRUDA combination in all 28 EU member states plus Iceland, Lichtenstein and Norway.
