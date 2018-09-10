Oncolytics Biotech collaborates with SOLTI to conduct a window of opportunity study in breast cancer with pelareorep

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) clinically collaborates with SOLTI, an academic research group dedicated to clinical and translational research in breast cancer. This collaboration is a window of opportunity study in the neoadjuvant setting for breast cancer.

Patients will receive the appropriate standard of care for their cancer subtype plus pelareorep with or without the anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy atezolizumab (Tecentriq).

Data generated from this study will be used to support Oncolytics’ phase 3 study in metastatic breast cancer and is expected in mid 2019.

Financial terms are not disclosed.