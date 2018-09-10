Analysts dig in on Tesla

Baird maintains a bullish view on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on the upside potential it sees with the Model 3 rollout. Analyst Ben Kallo calls the extended share price fall a "buying opportunity" for investors as he names the EV automaker a "fresh pick" and reiterates a price target of $411 on the EV automaker.

Bernstein is more cautious due to the lack of clarity on Model 3 margins, keeping a Market Perform rating and price target of $325 in place. The firm does see more risk for bears on the Tesla upside than bulls on the downside.

Needham keeps an Underperform rating on Tesla on concerns over margins and the high rate of management turnover.

Wall Street scorecard on Tesla: 10 Buy-equivalent ratings, 11 Hold-equivalent ratings, 11 Sell-equivalent ratings (per Bloomberg data).