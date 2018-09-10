Data analysis shows superiority of Glaxo's Nucala in patients with severe asthma

An indirect treatment comparison between licensed doses of GlaxoSmthKline's (NYSE:GSK) NUCALA (mepolizumab) and AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) FASENRA (benralizumab) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' (NYSE:TEVA) CINQAIR (reslizumab) showed NUCALA significantly reduced clinically significant exacerbations and improved asthma control compared to the other two. The data were just published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.

Specifically, NUCALA reduced exacerbations by 34% - 45% versus FASENRA and by 45% versus CINQAIR.

NUCALA showed significantly greater improvements in asthma control as measured by a scale called ACQ score.

There were no significant differences in the three medications in lung function as measured by the change from baseline in pre-bronchodilator forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV1) or in reducing exacerbations requiring ER visits and/or hospitalization.