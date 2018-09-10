SAIC to buy Engility Holdings in $2.5B deal

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE:SAIC) agrees to acquire Engility Holdings (NYSE:EGL) for in an all-stock deal valued at $2.5B, including $900M of debt, creating the second largest independent technology integrator in government services.

SAIC says the acquisition will accelerate its growth strategy into key markets, enhance its competitive position and provide significant financial benefits.

Under the deal terms, EGL stockholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.450 shares of SAIC common stock for each share of EGL, valuing EGL at $40.44/share, an 11.6% premium based on Friday's closing price.