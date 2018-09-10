Amicus Therapeutics announces regulatory and clinical updates for AT-GAA in pompe disease

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) announces regulatory and clinical advancements in its development program AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

During Q3, Amicus held a Type C meeting with the FDA to discuss the regulatory path for AT-GAA. Specifically, Amicus sought input on the design of a pivotal study for full approval for AT-GAA and other supplemental clinical studies in Pompe disease. The Company plans to initiate a pivotal study in H2.

The planned pivotal study, which will compare AT-GAA to the current standard of care, is expected to enroll ~100 total Pompe patients. The primary endpoint will be 6-minute walk with a primary treatment period of up to 12 months.

With respect to the U.S. regulatory pathway, the FDA also indicated that the current clinical package is not sufficient to support Accelerated Approval. Amicus Therapeutics intends to continue to generate data to support a potential pathway for Accelerated Approval with the FDA in 2019.