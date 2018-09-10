Immune Pharma issues statement in response to SEC complaint involving former CEO

In a statement, Immune Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IMNP) says there is "no evidence" that any of the defendants listed in the SEC's lawsuit, including former CEO Elliot Maza, attempted to manipulate the market for the company's common stock, adding that none of the targeted persons served or serve on its board or in any position within the organization.

It says it will "closely monitor" the case as it progresses.

