United rentals to acquire Blueline Rental for $2.1B

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) will acquire BlueLine from Platinum Equity for approximately $2.1B in cash and the transaction is expected to close Q4.

The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted EPS and free cash flow generation and result in a net leverage ratio of below 3.0x by year-end 2018 on an as-reported basis and below 2.8x on a pro forma basi.

The combination is expected to generate ~$45M of cost synergies.

Michael Kneeland, chief executive officer of United Rentals, said, “The acquisition of BlueLine meets all of our criteria for long-term, profitable growth at attractive returns. We’re executing our strategy of ‘growing the core’ in a strong demand environment to drive superior value for our customers and shareholders. Our company will be going to market with more talent, capacity and customer diversification than ever before.”

The company plans to pause its current $1.25B share repurchase program upon closing the BlueLine acquisition to integrate the operations and assess other potential uses of capital.