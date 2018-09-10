Alkermes adds Merck's Keytruda to early-stage study of ALKS 4230 in solid tumors

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has expanded its Phase 1 clinical trial assessing ALKS 4230 in patients with advanced solid tumors to include a combination with Merck's (NYSE:MRK) KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab).

The combination will be evaluated in both treatment-naïve and refractory patients with non-small cell lung cancer, urothelial carcinoma and microsatellite instability-high cancers. Melanoma and renal cell carcinoma patients will be assessed in the treatment-naïve group. Other cancers to be evaluated include colorectal, triple-negative breast, ovarian and soft tissue sarcomas.

The company says ALKS 4230 is an engineered fusion protein designed to preferentially bind to and signal through the intermediate affinity interleukin 2 (IL-2) receptor complex, thereby selectively activating and increasing the number of immunostimulatory tumor-killing immune cells while avoiding expanding immunosuppressive cells that interfere with the anti-tumor response.