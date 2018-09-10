Defense Department extends contract with Ritchie Bros. selling channel

The U.S. Department of Defense extends its rolling stock contract with Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers' (NYSE:RBA) GovPlanet until at least September 2019.

"We now sell hundreds or thousands of items per week for the U.S. Department of Defense through our GovPlanet marketplace, with non-rolling stock auctions on Tuesdays and rolling stock auctions on Wednesdays," Says Ritchie Bros. exec Conner Humphrey. "Over the past four years, we've sold more than 57,000+ items for the U.S. DoD, including 10,500+ Humvees, 13,750+ utility trailers, and 13,000+ cargo trucks,Z" he notes.

The rolling stock contract has multi-year extension options, to be revisited annually.

Source: Press Release