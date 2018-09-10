Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) initiated with Underweight rating and $19 (5% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley.

MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) initiated with Overweight rating and $72 (18% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) initiated with Underweight rating and $19 (2% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley. Shares down 1% premarket.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) initiated with Overweight rating and $145 (24% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley.

Ultragenyx (NASDAQ:RARE) initiated with Equal Weight rating and $92 (9% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) resumed with Buy rating and $80 (31% upside) price target at BTIG Research.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) resumed with Buy rating and $32 (66% upside) price target at BTIG. Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) resumed with Equal Weight rating and $55 (8% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) resumed with Equal Weight rating and $10 (27% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) resumed with Buy rating and $30 (39% upside) price target at BTIG.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) resumed with Buy rating and $56 (43% upside) price target at BTIG.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) downgraded to Buy from Strong Buy with a $296 (12% upside) price target at Needham citing slower expected growth and increasing competition, although not significant enough to warrant a Hold rating. Shares up a fraction premarket.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup.