Saudi fund picks Goldman Sachs to advise on SABIC petrochem sale

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund has selected Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) to advise it on the sale of its stake in the SABIC petrochemicals company to Saudi Aramco, Reuters reports.

The deal mandate would be a big win for GS, which like other Western banks has built up its Saudi business to capitalize on the government's plans to privatize assets and diversify the oil-dominated economy.

If Aramco acquires the full SABIC stake, valued at ~$70B, it would be Saudi Arabia's biggest M&A deal.

SABIC has been increasing its holdings, buying a 25% stake in Swiss specialty chemical maker Clariant (OTCPK:CLZNF) in January; the deal initially faced regulatory delays but now has been cleared to proceed.