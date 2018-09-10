Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals initiates Phase 1b/2 trial of sapacitabine with olaparib in BRCA mutant breast cancer

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) initiates a Phase 1b/2 investigator-sponsored clinical trial to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of sapacitabine in combination with olaparib in patients with BRCA mutant breast cancer.

The trial will be conducted at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute with collaborators Cyclacel and AstraZeneca providing sapacitabine investigational drug and the approved PARP-inhibitor olaparib (Lynparza), respectively.

The study will enroll ~64 patients. The primary endpoints are to determine maximum tolerated dose, recommended Phase 2 dose and objective response rate. Progression-free survival will be assessed as a secondary endpoint.