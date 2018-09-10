Veritone pays $2M for machine learning company

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) acquires machine learning company Machine Box for $2M upfront plus an earn-out of up to $3M based on the achievement of certain milestones. The funding comes from a combination of Veritone shares and cash.

Machine Box creates trained machine learning models with embedded training APIs using technology inside Docker containers. The tech addresses a wide range of AI uses including facial recognition, natural language processing, and image and text classification.

The Machine Box toolkits will become part of the Veritone Developer app environment.