Secoo announces strategic partnership with SASSEUR Group

Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) has signed a Memorandum of Strategic Partnership with SASSEUR Group, to leverage respective resources and expertise to drive the exceptional growth of omni-channel retail networks, boost both companies’ growing and leading market presence in the respective field and jointly explore new business initiatives to offer superior luxury shopping experience for consumers in China.

“We’re pleased about our strategic alliance with SASSEUR Group, which demonstrates our continued expansion strategy with the leading partners,” said Richard Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Secoo. “Secoo has been boosting its offline presence by establishing solid relationships with related industry leaders to gain invaluable name recognition and pursue excellence in omni-channel operation, supply chain management and seamless shopping experience. We are confident in the synergy that Secoo and SASSEUR are going to create through our partnership.”