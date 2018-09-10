Just Energy to buy home water filtration firm

Just Energy (NYSE:JE) agrees to acquire Toronto-based residential home water filtration provider Filter Group Inc. for $15M in cash plus $22M of debt and future performance based earn-out payments of as much as 9.5M shares.

Filter Group currently provides under counter and whole home water filtration solutions to residential markets in Ontario and Manitoba plus Nevada, California, Arizona, Michigan and Illinois in the U.S., with 30K-plus customers.

Daniel MacDonald, CEO and majority shareholder of Filter Group, is the son of JE's Executive Chair.